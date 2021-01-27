JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Shares Up 0.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.93 and last traded at $56.88. 17,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 123,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,249,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 94.68% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $1,853,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.