JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.35 ($16.88).

Shares of ENGI opened at €12.99 ($15.28) on Tuesday. ENGIE SA has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.90.

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

