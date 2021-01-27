JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Position Lifted by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for 4.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7,262.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPIN traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $60.68.

