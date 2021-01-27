JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 3,114,888 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

