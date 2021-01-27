Juggernaut Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $928,215.44 and approximately $223,698.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00051335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00133840 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00288958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00068817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00069748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com.

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

