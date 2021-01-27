Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $214,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $188.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $195.21.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

