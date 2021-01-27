Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,111,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.