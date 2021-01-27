JUST (JST) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $66.24 million and $115.64 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00051233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00133737 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00288198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00068750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00070087 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00331493 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

