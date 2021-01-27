JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One JustBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $225,572.81 and $23,557.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00134707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00289377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00333050 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

