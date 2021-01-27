K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s previous close.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.35.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

