K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Raised to $8.75 at Scotiabank

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $8.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNTNF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of KNTNF stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

