Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.72

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.72 and traded as high as $99.29. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $95.31, with a volume of 65,129 shares.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $32,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $617,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 506,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 357,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

