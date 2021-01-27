Kansas City Life Insurance Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.

KCLI stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.54. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

