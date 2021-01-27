Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $235.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $211.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.34 and a 200-day moving average of $186.44. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.