KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $49.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $96,441,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $62.49. 70,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,913. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

