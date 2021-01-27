Keeler Thomas Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 251.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $249.67 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

