Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,678 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

