Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 14,011 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,713 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,011 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,108,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 864,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.