Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 2,259 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

LHX stock opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average is $180.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

