Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 2,322 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.4% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

