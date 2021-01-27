Keeler Thomas Management LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $769,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120,750 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $343.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.