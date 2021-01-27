Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) were down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 1,325,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,539,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

