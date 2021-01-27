Kenneth T. Mills Sells 6,500 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,862,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.