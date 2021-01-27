Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.

Shares of RY opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $86.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.64%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

