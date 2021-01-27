Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

