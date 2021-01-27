Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 118,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $2,310,798.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,942.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $437,617.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,071.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,160 shares of company stock worth $13,324,724 in the last ninety days.

AMJ stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

