Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

