Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 59,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Boston Partners increased its position in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,422,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,318,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

