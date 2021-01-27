Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,202 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

