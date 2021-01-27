Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,572 VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,261,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,381,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

