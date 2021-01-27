Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $96.73.

