Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $417.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.11 and its 200-day moving average is $415.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

