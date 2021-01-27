Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,491,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

RYH stock opened at $270.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $274.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.42.

