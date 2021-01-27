Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

