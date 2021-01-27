Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,603 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $67,697,000. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $5,492,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,226,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,835,192 in the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -197.51 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.12.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

