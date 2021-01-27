Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $252,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

