Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

ES opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

