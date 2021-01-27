Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

