Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Shares Down 7.9%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $1.47. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 89.50% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Key Energy Services, Inc. will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

