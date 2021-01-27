KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of ALV opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.20. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Autoliv by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

