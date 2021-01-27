Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$18.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.38. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.75.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

