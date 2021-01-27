Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.27.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after buying an additional 138,071 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.