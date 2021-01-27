Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.27.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.