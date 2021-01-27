Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

