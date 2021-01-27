KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Reduced by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $303.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

