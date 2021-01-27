KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 5,104 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.