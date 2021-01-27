Klever (KLV) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.79 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Klever has a market cap of $19.79 million and $92,504.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00050831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00132553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00292517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00069163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037271 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,320,058,332 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io.

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.