Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences is developing its lead pipeline candidate KSI-301, a biologic therapy for treating various retinal vascular diseases. It is currently being evaluated in the DAZZLE study for a chronic eye disorder. If successfully developed and approved, the company believes that KSI-301 can serve an area of hugely unmet medical need for new foundational therapy on retinal diseases. Kodiak Sciences remains on track to submit a single filing for KSI-301 in 2022 to treat three retinal vascular diseases. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Kodiak Sciences is yet to generate any revenues. Lack of collaboration too remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay or a regulatory setback related to KSI-301 will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed in the past one year.”

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Shares of KOD traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.28. 17,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,652. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,865. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

