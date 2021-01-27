Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Critical Analysis

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

82.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kodiak Sciences and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 0 7 4 0 2.36 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $126.18, suggesting a potential downside of 13.52%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.81%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Poseida Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$47.37 million ($1.25) -116.73 Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($6.86) -1.29

Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -32.32% -23.86% Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Kodiak Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidate include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases. The company's early research pipeline include KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.