Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Down 8%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price was down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.79 and last traded at $134.21. Approximately 564,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 278,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,850 shares of company stock worth $6,355,865. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $29,427,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

